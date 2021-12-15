Motley County Drops State Title game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - #2 Strawn jumped out on #1 Motley County opening up a 28 point halftime lead at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Greyhounds rolled to a 73-28 win to earn the UIL 1AD2 State Championship.

The Matadors created a turnover early and scored first on a Jake Richards TD reception to go up 8-0.

Strawn then took advantage of several Motley County miscues to go up 50-22 at the half.

They continued their strong play getting the 45 point mercy rule in the third quarter.

It was Motley County’s second State runner up finish in the last three years.

It is so hard to get to State. It’s ever harder to win State.

Motley County finishes the season 14-1.

Congrats on a terrific season. We are proud of Coach Mike Bigham and the Matadors!

