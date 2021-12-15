Local Listings
Pay it Forward: Slaton High School basketball player receives ‘big bills’

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay it Forward, Westex Federal Credit Union received a nomination from Coach Rhinehardt, a basketball coach at Slaton High School. Rhinehardt nominated his player, Joshua Carroway, after Joshua’s house recently burned to the ground and the family lost everything.

“He is just a hard working boy, very kindhearted, well-mannered, and I just wanted to do this for him because I watch you guys every Wednesday.”

Joshua walked out to Vicki Love from Westex Federal Credit Union, Coach Rhinehardt, and the entire basketball team where he received a monetary gift to go towards replacing the belongings that were lost in the fire.

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

