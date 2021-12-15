Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Seven members of same family killed in Kentucky tornado; one still missing

By Shelby Lofton and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 15 people, including a family of seven, were killed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, during the recent tornado outbreak.

Cierra Bryant told WKYT she often talks to her sister-in-law, Rachel Brown, on Facebook Messenger but didn’t think twice when Brown didn’t respond, assuming she’d lost power.

Bryant said she woke up Saturday morning to startling images of her sister-in-law’s home.

“On the drone video, the drone stops right over their house and pauses. That was terrible,” Bryant said of a house that seven people called home.

Bryant said her mother-in-law’s truck was sitting where their living room would’ve been.

She said Victoria Smith, the 64-year-old family matriarch, was found in a nearby field.

Her son-in-law, Stephen, and daughter, Rachel, were found together with their youngest, 4-year-old Nyles, a quarter-mile away.

Nolynn, 10, was found on a neighbor’s property; while 16-year-old Nariah was found in a creek.

“There was nothing they could’ve held onto, nothing they could’ve tried to shelter themselves, everything is gone,” Bryant said.

Bryant says crews are still looking for 14-year-old Nyssa, and she is praying she’s found.

She says the tight-knit family was loving and taught their children to love other people.

Copyright 2021 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LUBBOCK POLICE
Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
Brandon Hopper, 34, of Lubbock was arrested after a routine traffic stop led Levelland K9 Luna...
New Levelland K9 finds 78g of meth during routine traffic stop
98th and Savannah Ave.
1 injured after collision between SUV and motorcycle, traffic diverted
Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, of O'Donnell
Federal trial set for O’Donnell man charged with possessing photos of child, animal sexual abuse
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the...
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the courts

Latest News

Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight COVID-19
Six FBI agents are being investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitution while on assignment...
FBI agents investigated for allegedly soliciting prostitutes overseas
A small fire was put out at Walt Disney' World's Magic Kingdom park in Florida on Tuesday.
Disney World fire may have sprung from fireworks debris
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death