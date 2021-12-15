Slaton presents Santa Red and Blue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Saturday, December 18th at 10:00 A.M., over 120 volunteers will convene to spread a little bit of holiday cheer to approximately 140 families.

Santa Red and Blue is a program comprised of volunteers from the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department, the Slaton Police Department, and UMC EMS.

This initiative teams up annually with the South Plains Food Bank to deliver Christmas boxes and up to three age-appropriate toys per child. The program raises approximately $10,000 annually and spends about the same to give back to the community.

