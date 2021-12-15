Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Slaton presents Santa Red and Blue

Slaton's Santa Red and Blue
Slaton's Santa Red and Blue(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Saturday, December 18th at 10:00 A.M., over 120 volunteers will convene to spread a little bit of holiday cheer to approximately 140 families.

Santa Red and Blue is a program comprised of volunteers from the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department, the Slaton Police Department, and UMC EMS.

This initiative teams up annually with the South Plains Food Bank to deliver Christmas boxes and up to three age-appropriate toys per child. The program raises approximately $10,000 annually and spends about the same to give back to the community.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Brandon Hopper, 34, of Lubbock was arrested after a routine traffic stop led Levelland K9 Luna...
New Levelland K9 finds 78g of meth during routine traffic stop
Santiago Alberto Williams, 29, of O'Donnell
Federal trial set for O’Donnell man charged with possessing photos of child, animal sexual abuse
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the...
Texas AG wants to pause vaccine, mask mandates for Head Start until LISD lawsuit is through the courts

Latest News

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pay it Forward: Slaton High School basketball player receives ‘big bills’
Pay it Forward: Slaton High School basketball player receives ‘big bills’
Lubbock Matadors bring NPSL Soccer to the Hub City
Lubbock Matadors bring NPSL Soccer to the Hub City
KCBD News at 10 - Healthwise
The Best Christmas Gift for a Child