Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet

LUBBOCK POLICE(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Parents of a 16-year-old girl in Lubbock say she is recovering after being assaulted in a supermarket parking lot, Sunday night.

According to LPD, officers were called to United Supermarket on 4th Street and Milwaukee Avenue around 6:34 p.m., Sunday night, for a disturbance.

The father of the victim posted to Facebook on Monday, saying she is a sacker, and was heading back into the store pushing her basket when a group drove by “in a Gold Tahoe.” According to the post, someone jumped out and ran toward her, hitting her “in the back of the head with an object.”

Police and EMS arrived on scene and took her to the ER. LPD says she was was transported to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries.

The father stated someone followed the vehicle to a nearby McDonald’s and reported a license plate number.

LPD said Monday afternoon no arrests have yet been made in this case.

United issued a statement on the assault, saying they are in contact with LPD and investigation is ongoing:

“The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority, and we are saddened by the news of this senseless act. We have been in touch with the family to offer our support and are thankful that our team member was not seriously injured. Our company is bolstering the security in our parking lots and working closely with the Lubbock Police Department on their active investigation.”

