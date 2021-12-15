Local Listings
Texas Tech professor appointed to Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response

Duke Appiah, Ph.D. of Lubbock
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Duke Appiah, Ph.D., John Scott, and Marc Williams to the Task Force on Infectious Disease Preparedness and Response for terms at the pleasure of the Governor. The task force provides expert and evidence-based assessments, protocols, and recommendations related to state responses to infectious diseases and serves as a reliable and transparent source of information and education for Texas leadership and citizens.

Duke Appiah, Ph.D. of Lubbock is an Associate Professor and the Director of the Master of Public Health Program at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. Appiah received a Bachelor of Science in Optometry from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Public Health and Doctor of Philosophy in Epidemiology from the University of Louisville.

John Scott of Fort Worth serves as the Texas Secretary of State. Scott received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

Marc Williams of Austin is the Executive Director of the Texas Department of Transportation. Williams received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University.

