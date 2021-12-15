Texas Tech Student Health Services asking donations of crutches

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Student Health Services is asking for donations of new or lightly used crutches of all sizes.

Once again, we’re seeing supply chain issues affecting the health care system.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 15, donations can be dropped off on the first floor of the Student Wellness Center at 1003 Flint Ave. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

