UMC asks for donations for annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Every Holiday season, UMC Cancer Center throws a big party for pediatric cancer patients and their families. We have some major Holiday cheer up our sleeves, including: food, a photo booth, karaoke, arts and crafts, and special performances from Ballet Lubbock’s The Nutcracker!

Additionally, Santa Clause will be there with gifts for patients and their siblings. Making this happen takes the entire community coming together to give to these families and help them forget the hardships they are enduring. UMC needs your help donating toys for this event, taking place Sunday, December 19!

Please see the below list, and bring your donations by Friday, December 17 to the UMC Foundation office:

UMC Medical Office Plaza I

3502 9th Street

OR call 806.775.8250.

Holiday Party Present Wish List - *Currently the most popular toys for all ages of kids seems to be fidget/sensory type toys, Pop-its etc.*

Infant & Toddlers

Sensory type toys

Board Books (English/Spanish)

Building Blocks

Educational/Musical Toys

Bath Toys

Fisher Price and V-Tech Brand Toys

Infant Rattles & Teethers

Infant Play Mats

Light-Up Toys

Riders, Push Toys

Shape Sorters

Sound Books (English/Spanish)

Pre-School & School-Age

Action Figures

Baby Dolls

Barbie Dolls

Trains

Disney Princess Items

Play-Doh Sets

Dramatic Play Clothes & Accessories (Boys & Girls)

Fisher Price Brand Toys

Fisher Price Little People

Hot Wheels

I Spy Books

Lego Kits (All Sizes)

Magna Doodles

Musical Instruments

Plastic Animals & Dinosaurs

Play Tool Sets

Pretend Medical Kits

Remote Control Cars

Sound Books (English/Spanish)

Brand New Stuffed Animals

Paw Patrol Toys

STEM Toys/Science Kits

Nerf Guns

Teenage

Adult Coloring Books

Bluetooth Speakers

Baseball Caps

Brushes, Combs & Hair Accessories

Diaries & Journals

Fragrant Bath Products - Gift Cards (Bath & Bodyworks or Similar)

Headphones

Legos for 12 Years or Older

Make-Up & Nail Polish

Model Cars w/ glue (Level 1 & 2)

Nerf Items

Perfume & Cologne Sets

Photo Albums and Frames

Remote Control Cars/Helicopters

Sports Balls

Sports Equipment

Travel Games

Wallets, Purses & Backpacks

Watches & Jewelry

Gifts cards to Target, Amazon, Starbucks or similar

Arts & Crafts (All Ages)

Bubble Sets

Clay

Foam Art

Fuse Beads

Individual Art Activity Kits

Jewelry Art Supplies

Paint by Number Crafts

Play-Doh

Science Projects

Wood and Ceramic Crafts

Velvet Posters

Games (All Ages)

Bop It

Connect Four

Uno

Sorry

Candyland

Monopoly

Junior Edition of Games

Trivia Games

Puzzles: Wood Puzzles for Toddlers 25,50, 100 & 250 pieces

Cranium

Jenga

Parents

Gas Gift Cards

Restaurant Gift Cards

Massage Gift Cards

