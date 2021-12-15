UMC asks for donations for annual Pediatric Cancer Patient Holiday Party
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Every Holiday season, UMC Cancer Center throws a big party for pediatric cancer patients and their families. We have some major Holiday cheer up our sleeves, including: food, a photo booth, karaoke, arts and crafts, and special performances from Ballet Lubbock’s The Nutcracker!
Additionally, Santa Clause will be there with gifts for patients and their siblings. Making this happen takes the entire community coming together to give to these families and help them forget the hardships they are enduring. UMC needs your help donating toys for this event, taking place Sunday, December 19!
Please see the below list, and bring your donations by Friday, December 17 to the UMC Foundation office:
UMC Medical Office Plaza I
3502 9th Street
OR call 806.775.8250.
Holiday Party Present Wish List - *Currently the most popular toys for all ages of kids seems to be fidget/sensory type toys, Pop-its etc.*
Infant & Toddlers
- Sensory type toys
- Board Books (English/Spanish)
- Building Blocks
- Educational/Musical Toys
- Bath Toys
- Fisher Price and V-Tech Brand Toys
- Infant Rattles & Teethers
- Infant Play Mats
- Light-Up Toys
- Riders, Push Toys
- Shape Sorters
- Sound Books (English/Spanish)
Pre-School & School-Age
- Action Figures
- Baby Dolls
- Barbie Dolls
- Trains
- Disney Princess Items
- Play-Doh Sets
- Dramatic Play Clothes & Accessories (Boys & Girls)
- Fisher Price Brand Toys
- Fisher Price Little People
- Hot Wheels
- I Spy Books
- Lego Kits (All Sizes)
- Magna Doodles
- Musical Instruments
- Plastic Animals & Dinosaurs
- Play Tool Sets
- Pretend Medical Kits
- Remote Control Cars
- Sound Books (English/Spanish)
- Brand New Stuffed Animals
- Paw Patrol Toys
- STEM Toys/Science Kits
- Nerf Guns
Teenage
- Adult Coloring Books
- Bluetooth Speakers
- Baseball Caps
- Brushes, Combs & Hair Accessories
- Diaries & Journals
- Fragrant Bath Products - Gift Cards (Bath & Bodyworks or Similar)
- Headphones
- Legos for 12 Years or Older
- Make-Up & Nail Polish
- Model Cars w/ glue (Level 1 & 2)
- Nerf Items
- Perfume & Cologne Sets
- Photo Albums and Frames
- Remote Control Cars/Helicopters
- Sports Balls
- Sports Equipment
- Travel Games
- Wallets, Purses & Backpacks
- Watches & Jewelry
- Gifts cards to Target, Amazon, Starbucks or similar
Arts & Crafts (All Ages)
- Bubble Sets
- Clay
- Foam Art
- Fuse Beads
- Individual Art Activity Kits
- Jewelry Art Supplies
- Paint by Number Crafts
- Play-Doh
- Science Projects
- Wood and Ceramic Crafts
- Velvet Posters
Games (All Ages)
- Bop It
- Connect Four
- Uno
- Sorry
- Candyland
- Monopoly
- Junior Edition of Games
- Trivia Games
- Puzzles: Wood Puzzles for Toddlers 25,50, 100 & 250 pieces
- Cranium
- Jenga
Parents
- Gas Gift Cards
- Restaurant Gift Cards
- Massage Gift Cards
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.