Wind, dust, warmth... then colder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind, dust, and warmth ahead of a strong cold front late today. Colder nights and cooler afternoons are ahead, then a few cold nights and chilly days will follow.

Generally cloudy with some light mist early today. There may be patchy fog.

Wind speeds increase as cloud cover decreases late this morning. (KCBD First Alert)

Clouds will decrease and wind speeds will increase during the day. The afternoon will be partly cloudy, windy, dusty, and warm. Highs generally will hit the 70s and will approach 80 degrees in the eastern viewing area (east of the Caprock).

Our WindCast indicates forecast sustained wind speeds. Gusts (not indicated) near or greater than 50 mph are expected. (KCBD First Alert)

The wind may gust near or greater than 50 mph. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust are likely. The wind and dry conditions combine to create critical wildfire conditions this afternoon. Without a doubt, it’s a NO BURN DAY.

Wind speeds will begin to drop off heading into the evening. (KCBD First Alert)

Turning Cooler

Near or just after sunset wind speeds will dramatically drop off. Colder air, however, will move into the area with low temperatures in the 20s in the northern viewing area, 30s elsewhere on the Caprock, and low 40s in the southeastern KCBD viewing area.

Thursday and Friday afternoons will be cooler, with highs in the 60s. Both days provide a break from strong winds.

Colder Weekend

Colder air will follow Friday night, dropping Lubbock back to near freezing Saturday morning and into the 20s Sunday morning. Both afternoons will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

Winter officially begins Tuesday with the Winter Solstice (at 9:50 AM).

