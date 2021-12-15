Winds, temperatures expected to decrease

Local Listings
By John Robison
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some relief from the winds tonight through the next few days. Winds will decrease and eventually turn to the northwest then north overnight and speeds will only range from 5-10 mph through tomorrow.

Winds have gusted as high as 61 mph in Lubbock, 78 mph at Palo Duro Canyon park and 90 mph at the community of Sunray in the northern Texas panhandle (north of Amarillo).

Temperatures will be noticeably lower tomorrow with lows in the 20s and 30s over the region followed by highs in the 40s and 50s, Thursday afternoon.

Skies should be mostly sunny tomorrow. However, another storm system will push clouds back into the area by Friday and they will hang around through the weekend. Unfortunately, the rain chances will remain low for the South Plains.

A stronger cold front will move into west Texas late Friday and that will lead to highs only in the 40s for your weekend and a slim chance of rain/snow Sunday evening.

Next week looks mild, at least through the middle of the week.

