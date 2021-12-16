1 seriously injured in North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in North Lubbock Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the leg near Emory St. and North Detroit Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

Police say EMS was called to the scene and one person was transported.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

