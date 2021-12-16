1 seriously injured in North Lubbock shooting
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in North Lubbock Thursday morning.
Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the leg near Emory St. and North Detroit Ave. around 7:30 a.m.
Police say EMS was called to the scene and one person was transported.
No additional details are available at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.