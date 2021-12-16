Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

1 seriously injured in North Lubbock shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in North Lubbock...
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in North Lubbock Thursday morning.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in North Lubbock Thursday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the leg near Emory St. and North Detroit Ave. around 7:30 a.m.

Police say EMS was called to the scene and one person was transported.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Christina Hernandez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Latest News

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
Carl Tepper is a commercial real estate agent and former chairman of the Lubbock County GOP....
Carl Tepper announces run for District 84 seat in state legislature
Source: KCBD Video
Moving forward with plans for Lubbock County Expo Center