Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3 believed dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building

Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then crashed into a building.(Source: KCTV/CNN)
By Shawn Bergan, Morgan Mobley, Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/Gray News) - Three people are believed to have died late Wednesday night after a fire truck collided with an SUV and crashed into a building, police said.

KCTV reported that a Kansas City Fire Department truck was heading northbound on Broadway Boulevard near Westport Road on the way to a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. The fire truck then collided with a Honda CRV that was traveling westbound on Westport Road. Both vehicles ended up crashing into the building.

The man and woman inside the SUV died, and authorities on Thursday morning are searching for a third victim, a pedestrian who was at the scene. It is believed the pedestrian is under the building’s rubble.

“It’s been complicated by the fact that the building is very unstable and presents a risk to rescuers,” said Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the Kansas City Police Department.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash. There is no word yet on if weather was a factor. Wednesday night saw severe weather, including high winds, with gusts up to 77 miles per hour in the Kansas City metro.

“Again, I cannot say this enough: When you see emergency lights and sirens and see our apparatus coming in, we’re going to somebody’s incident. Please pull over. Slow down. Pull over to the right. Tonight, it was very tragic,” said fire department spokesman Jason Spreitzer.

“This is a tragic event. I think if anybody says this doesn’t affect you isn’t telling you how it really is. We come to work to help people every day. And today it was devastating, you know, because we went out to help people and in the process of helping people, our crews had to help ourselves,” he added.

Copyright 2021 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Christina Hernandez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Latest News

A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
Frank "Frankie" Little Jr.
Remains found in 1982 ID’d as member of The O’Jays
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle