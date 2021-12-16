“An Officer and a Gentleman” will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On January 11 and 12th, the American Theatre Guild will present the highly anticipated musical “An Officer and a Gentleman” as part of the BROADWAY IS BACK AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES.

Tickets are $35 apiece and are being sold online or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ is based on the Oscar-winning film by Douglas Day Stewart.

“Like all good stories, ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ is set in a specific world with its own culture, customs, and costumes—the U.S. Navy,” says co-writer and director Dick Scanlan. “And like all great stories, its themes are universal: love, valor, and how our reasons for pursuing a dream determine whether or not we’ll achieve it.”

The musical celebrates triumph over adversity and follows Zack Mayo as he enrolls at the U.S. Navy’s Training School and befriends a strong-willed local factory worker.

‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ includes incredible music such as “Up Where We Belong”, “Higher Love”, “Love is a Battlefield” and much more.

The musical is 2 hours and 30 minutes long with a 20-minute intermission.

It’s produced by Work Light Productions, in association with Jamie Wilson.

