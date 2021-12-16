Area athletes commit on National Signing Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was National Signing Day where high school athletes across the country put pen to paper and committed to a school.

Coronado High School

Tayle Thurman signed to play softball at UT Permian Basin

Riley Flores signed to play softball at Lubbock Christian University

Frenship High School

Karson Jones signed to play football at the University of Houston

Sydnee Bowlin signed to play softball at Lubbock Christian University

Alyson Dankesreiter signed to play soccer at Lubbock Christian University

Lubbock-Cooper High School

Bella Sipowicz signed to play basketball at Texas A&M Kingsville

Kobie McKinzie signed to play football at the University of Oklahoma

Kyler Jordan signed to play football at Baylor University

Tanyon Zachary signed to play football at the University of Tulsa

Lubbock Home School

Peyton LaFiette signed to run track for Lubbock Christian University

Monterey High School

Trenton White signed to play football at Army West Point

Plainview High School

Charles Gipson DL signed to play football at West Texas A&M University

Shallowater High School

Matthew Haynie signed to play baseball at Wayland Baptist University.

Tahoka High School

Amy Tew signed to play tennis for Lubbock Christian University

Texas Tech Football

For Texas Tech Football, there were 16 who signed to become Red Raiders under new head coach Joey McGuire. There were 11 defensive and five offensive players, plus three mid-year transfers with immediate eligibility. Of the 16 signees, 12 of them are from Texas high schools, so Coach McGuire stuck to his statement that he wanted to keep as much talent in-state as possible.

Texas Tech’s class of 2022 is a top 35 recruiting class, coming in at number 33 according to 24/7 Sports.

Jalon Peoples DB from Cedar Hill, Texas

Bryson Donnell RB from Tyler, Texas

Hut Graham DB from Gunter, Texas

Ben Roberts LB from Haslet, Texas

Harvey Dyson III DL from Cedar Hill, Texas

Sheridan Wilson OL from Argyle, Texas

Joseph Adedire DL from Mansfield, Texas

Trevon McAlpine DL from Saraland, Ala.

Maurion Horn DB from Broken Arrow, Okla.

Landon Hullaby DB from Mansfield, Texas

Tyler King WR from Houston, Texas

Seth Martin OL from Fort Worth, Texas

Tavares Elston Jr. LB from Gulf Shores, Ala.

Syncere Massey DL from Cedar Hill, Texas

Ty Kana LB from Katy, Texas

Kaden Weatherby OL from Aurora, Colo.

Mid-year transfers:

Brady Boyd WR from Southlake Carroll H.S./Minnesota

Dimitri Moore LB from Cedar Hill H.S./Vanderbuilt/Missouri State

Tyler Owens DB from Plano East H.S./Texas

Lubbock Christian University

Baseball

Tyler Manyo - Albuquerque, New Mexico (La Cueva H.S.)

Men’s Basketball

Kendall Dow - San Antonio, Texas (Johnson H.S.)Trey Thompson - San Antonio, Texas (Ronald Reagan H.S.)

Men’s Track/CC

Peyton LaFiette - Lubbock, Texas (Homeschool // Lubbock Titans)

Mitchell Pack - Stephenville, Texas (Stephenville H.S.)

Softball

Sydnee Bowlin - Lubbock, Texas (Frenship H.S.)

Riley Flores - Lubbock, Texas (Coronado H.S.)

Ashlinn Hamilton - Denison, Texas (Denison H.S.)

Victoria Owens - El Paso, Texas (Pebble Hills H.S.)

Alyssa Ramos - Round Rock, Texas (Stony Point H.S.)

Summer Simmons - Abilene, Texas (Cooper H.S.)

Allizaya Talamantes - San Angelo, Texas (Central H.S.)

Volleyball

Olivia Eloffson - Fort Worth, Texas (Lake County Christian H.S.)

Payton Murray - Holiday, Texas (Holiday H.S.)

Allie Rice - Colorado Springs, Colorado (Liberty H.S.)

Women’s Soccer

Alyson Dankesreiter - Lubbock, Texas (Frenship H.S. // FC Dallas WTX)

Kaitlyn Freeman - San Angelo, Texas (Central H.S. // Austin Sting)

Abcdee Herrera - Haslet, Texas (Eaton H.S. // Solar SC)

Abby Kone - Uvalde, Texas (Uvalde H.S. // San Antonio Surf SC)

Evelyn Rodriguez - Waxahachie, Texas (Life H.S. Waxahachie // DKSC 04 Villaruel)

Women’s Track/Cross Country

Amy Tew - Tahoka, Texas (Tahoka H.S.)

