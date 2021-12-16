Area athletes commit on National Signing Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday was National Signing Day where high school athletes across the country put pen to paper and committed to a school.
If you have a signee you want to add, please email us at news@kcbd.com.
Coronado High School
Tayle Thurman signed to play softball at UT Permian Basin
Riley Flores signed to play softball at Lubbock Christian University
Frenship High School
Karson Jones signed to play football at the University of Houston
Sydnee Bowlin signed to play softball at Lubbock Christian University
Alyson Dankesreiter signed to play soccer at Lubbock Christian University
Lubbock-Cooper High School
Bella Sipowicz signed to play basketball at Texas A&M Kingsville
Kobie McKinzie signed to play football at the University of Oklahoma
Kyler Jordan signed to play football at Baylor University
Tanyon Zachary signed to play football at the University of Tulsa
Lubbock Home School
Peyton LaFiette signed to run track for Lubbock Christian University
Monterey High School
Trenton White signed to play football at Army West Point
Plainview High School
Charles Gipson DL signed to play football at West Texas A&M University
Shallowater High School
Matthew Haynie signed to play baseball at Wayland Baptist University.
Tahoka High School
Amy Tew signed to play tennis for Lubbock Christian University
Texas Tech Football
For Texas Tech Football, there were 16 who signed to become Red Raiders under new head coach Joey McGuire. There were 11 defensive and five offensive players, plus three mid-year transfers with immediate eligibility. Of the 16 signees, 12 of them are from Texas high schools, so Coach McGuire stuck to his statement that he wanted to keep as much talent in-state as possible.
Texas Tech’s class of 2022 is a top 35 recruiting class, coming in at number 33 according to 24/7 Sports.
Jalon Peoples DB from Cedar Hill, Texas
Bryson Donnell RB from Tyler, Texas
Hut Graham DB from Gunter, Texas
Ben Roberts LB from Haslet, Texas
Harvey Dyson III DL from Cedar Hill, Texas
Sheridan Wilson OL from Argyle, Texas
Joseph Adedire DL from Mansfield, Texas
Trevon McAlpine DL from Saraland, Ala.
Maurion Horn DB from Broken Arrow, Okla.
Landon Hullaby DB from Mansfield, Texas
Tyler King WR from Houston, Texas
Seth Martin OL from Fort Worth, Texas
Tavares Elston Jr. LB from Gulf Shores, Ala.
Syncere Massey DL from Cedar Hill, Texas
Ty Kana LB from Katy, Texas
Kaden Weatherby OL from Aurora, Colo.
Mid-year transfers:
Brady Boyd WR from Southlake Carroll H.S./Minnesota
Dimitri Moore LB from Cedar Hill H.S./Vanderbuilt/Missouri State
Tyler Owens DB from Plano East H.S./Texas
Lubbock Christian University
Baseball
Tyler Manyo - Albuquerque, New Mexico (La Cueva H.S.)
Men’s Basketball
Kendall Dow - San Antonio, Texas (Johnson H.S.)Trey Thompson - San Antonio, Texas (Ronald Reagan H.S.)
Men’s Track/CC
Peyton LaFiette - Lubbock, Texas (Homeschool // Lubbock Titans)
Mitchell Pack - Stephenville, Texas (Stephenville H.S.)
Softball
Sydnee Bowlin - Lubbock, Texas (Frenship H.S.)
Riley Flores - Lubbock, Texas (Coronado H.S.)
Ashlinn Hamilton - Denison, Texas (Denison H.S.)
Victoria Owens - El Paso, Texas (Pebble Hills H.S.)
Alyssa Ramos - Round Rock, Texas (Stony Point H.S.)
Summer Simmons - Abilene, Texas (Cooper H.S.)
Allizaya Talamantes - San Angelo, Texas (Central H.S.)
Volleyball
Olivia Eloffson - Fort Worth, Texas (Lake County Christian H.S.)
Payton Murray - Holiday, Texas (Holiday H.S.)
Allie Rice - Colorado Springs, Colorado (Liberty H.S.)
Women’s Soccer
Alyson Dankesreiter - Lubbock, Texas (Frenship H.S. // FC Dallas WTX)
Kaitlyn Freeman - San Angelo, Texas (Central H.S. // Austin Sting)
Abcdee Herrera - Haslet, Texas (Eaton H.S. // Solar SC)
Abby Kone - Uvalde, Texas (Uvalde H.S. // San Antonio Surf SC)
Evelyn Rodriguez - Waxahachie, Texas (Life H.S. Waxahachie // DKSC 04 Villaruel)
Women’s Track/Cross Country
Amy Tew - Tahoka, Texas (Tahoka H.S.)
