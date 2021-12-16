Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Brownfield police rescue family, pet after pickup submerged in pond

Both people were able to escape serious injury after their pickup rolled into a pond in...
Both people were able to escape serious injury after their pickup rolled into a pond in Brownfield.(Town Talk Media)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Around Noon today, a pickup truck ended up in Gillham Pond in Brownfield. The Brownfield Fire Department and Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.

Police Chief Tony Serbantez said three patrol officers first arrived and found a woman in the pond trying to get her family member out of the submerged pickup truck.

Both people were able to escape serious injury after their pickup rolled into a pond in...
Both people were able to escape serious injury after their pickup rolled into a pond in Brownfield.(Town Talk Media)

The family member was not able to open the doors.

The officers were able to get the mother out of the pond and the family member and their dog out of the pickup.

Chief Serbantez says the family was traveling through town and stopped to give their pet a potty break. There is no word on how the pickup rolled into the pond.

The woman and her family member were treated and released on the scene.

Terry County Sheriff's Dept, Brownfield Police Dept., & Brownfield Fire & Rescue work together to retrieve a vehicle out...

Posted by Town Talk Radio on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Christina Hernandez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Latest News

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
20-year-old Bryan Garcia is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz
Lubbock Police searching for wanted murder suspect
City Bank announces 30 recipients of Community Rewards program
City Bank announces 30 recipients of Community Rewards program
Former educator John Gatica has been announced as a candidate for Lubbock County Commissioner,...
John Gatica running for Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 2