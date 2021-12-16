Brownfield police rescue family, pet after pickup submerged in pond

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Around Noon today, a pickup truck ended up in Gillham Pond in Brownfield. The Brownfield Fire Department and Police Department and EMS responded to the scene.

Police Chief Tony Serbantez said three patrol officers first arrived and found a woman in the pond trying to get her family member out of the submerged pickup truck.

Both people were able to escape serious injury after their pickup rolled into a pond in Brownfield. (Town Talk Media)

The family member was not able to open the doors.

The officers were able to get the mother out of the pond and the family member and their dog out of the pickup.

Chief Serbantez says the family was traveling through town and stopped to give their pet a potty break. There is no word on how the pickup rolled into the pond.

The woman and her family member were treated and released on the scene.

Terry County Sheriff's Dept, Brownfield Police Dept., & Brownfield Fire & Rescue work together to retrieve a vehicle out... Posted by Town Talk Radio on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.