Carl Tepper announces run for District 84 seat in state legislature

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today we’re hearing from another candidate running to replace John Frullo in the Texas state legislature.

Carl Tepper is a commercial real estate agent and former chairman of the Lubbock County GOP. The Republican told supporters at a gun store today, he’s the only candidate with a real track record.

Tepper said, “Don’t be fooled by fake Republicans, fake people telling you they’ve been around. They’re gonna be hugging Donald Trump, ok? They’re gonna hug the flag, they’re gonna hug the elephant all of a sudden, and they’re gonna tell you they’ve been there and done that and I’m gonna tell you right now, they haven’t.”

“It’s on the record,” Tepper said. “I was the first Republican leader to formally endorse Donald Trump, and it was really lonely there for a while, let me tell you.”

Three other Republicans have filed for this race: Lubbock attorney David Glasheen, small business owner Kade Wilcox and economist Cheryl Little.

The party primaries are in March.

