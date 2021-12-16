Local Listings
City Bank announces 30 recipients of Community Rewards program(City Bank)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - City Bank announced the 30 recipients of this year’s $60,000 Community Rewards program.

Rewards were given to the top five recipients in six categories. Lubbock Impact received an additional $3,000 as the top vote-getter during the five-week voting period. More than 320,000 online votes were cast for the 75 nonprofit agencies.

The top five finishers from each of the six categories and their prize amounts are:

Animal Welfare and Environment

$4,000: Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue

$2,000: Animal Rescue of Crosby County

$1,500: Paws Pet Adoption of Plainview

$1,000: A Place for Us Greyhound Rescue

$500: Morris Safe House Foundation

Basic Human Needs

$4,000: Lubbock Impact

$2,000: Lubbock Meals on Wheels

$1,500: Catholic Charities of Lubbock

$1,000: Bill’s Backpacks

$500: Westmont Christian Church

Community Contribution and Leadership

$4,000: Lubbock Roots Historical Arts Council

$2,000: Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$1,500: International Order of the Rainbow for Girls

$1,000: Los Hermanos Familia

$500: South Plains Woodturners Club, Inc.

Education and Youth Services

$4,000: The Lubbock Chorale

$2,000: Communities in Schools of the South Plains

$1,500: Southcrest Christian School

$1,000: Frenship Foundation for Leadership

$500: Lubbock-Cooper Education Foundation

Health and Wellness

$4,000: South Plains Kidney Foundation

$2,000: Refuge Services

$1,500: TTUHSC-SON Larry Combest Community Health and Wellness Center

$1,000: Children’s Advocacy Center of the South Plains

$500: Southwest Parkinson Society

Youth Development and Advocacy

$4,000: Texas Girls and Boys Ranch

$2,000: Lubbock Northwest Little League

$1,500: Saint Francis Ministries

$1,000: YWCA of Lubbock

$500: CASA of the South Plains

Six $500 “Early Rewards” were given at a virtual kickoff event on Nov. 2. Awards were given to Bill’s Backpacks, Levelland and Hockley County REACT, Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial, Christ the King School, Refuge Services, and Whiteface Volunteer Fire Department.

This year marks the 14th consecutive year of City Bank’s Community Rewards program. Since its inception, City Bank has contributed $780,000 to more than 140 nonprofit groups in Lubbock and the South Plains area.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by City Bank.

