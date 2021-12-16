Cooler, much quieter day ahead today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The wind and warmth we felt yesterday were all ahead of a cold front that finally pushed through the South Plains, leaving us much cooler today.

Cooler Thursday (KCBD)

Highs this afternoon will be about 10-20 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon ranging from the mid-50s to mid-60s. Thankfully, winds will be much calmer today coming in from the north around 5-10 mph. Beginning the day with mostly sunny skies but some cloud cover will move in to end the day.

Overnight tonight, partly cloudy, a low of 39 degrees.

Warmer tomorrow with a very slim chance for a light shower or two, mainly for the southeastern portion of the viewing area. Otherwise cloudy with calm winds.

Turning much cooler for the weekend with highs in the 40s and lower 50s, cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

