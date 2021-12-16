Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Fires linger in the Texas panhandle after Wednesday storm systems

Those fires ranged from the New Mexico state line as far east as Wichita Falls

Right now, three wildfires remain active in the panhandle north of Amarillo

Read more here: Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle

LCU, TTU sign credit-exchange deal

Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University signed an agreement that allows certain degrees to transfer credits between the two universities

The deal could allow students to earn a degree from each university at the same time

Details here: Students can now seamlessly transfer hours between TTU and LCU

Pres. Biden tours tornado damage

President Biden says he will do whatever it takes to help Kentucky and other states recover after a deadly tornado outbreak

More than 100 remain unaccounted for after the storms that killed at least 88 people

Follow the latest updates: Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.