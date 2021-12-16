Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -
Fires linger in the Texas panhandle after Wednesday storm systems
- Those fires ranged from the New Mexico state line as far east as Wichita Falls
- Right now, three wildfires remain active in the panhandle north of Amarillo
- Read more here: Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
LCU, TTU sign credit-exchange deal
- Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University signed an agreement that allows certain degrees to transfer credits between the two universities
- The deal could allow students to earn a degree from each university at the same time
- Details here: Students can now seamlessly transfer hours between TTU and LCU
Pres. Biden tours tornado damage
- President Biden says he will do whatever it takes to help Kentucky and other states recover after a deadly tornado outbreak
- More than 100 remain unaccounted for after the storms that killed at least 88 people
- Follow the latest updates: Biden pledges ‘whatever it takes’ to assist tornado victims
