Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock on I-27 access road

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in South Lubbock near 58th Street on the I-27 access road.

Officers responded just after 9:00 a.m. It appears one person was ejected, but there’s no word yet on the severity of injuries.

KCBD has a photojournalist en route to gather more details.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

