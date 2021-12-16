Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock on I-27 access road
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover in South Lubbock near 58th Street on the I-27 access road.
Officers responded just after 9:00 a.m. It appears one person was ejected, but there’s no word yet on the severity of injuries.
KCBD has a photojournalist en route to gather more details.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
