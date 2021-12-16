Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Family grieving loss of 5-month-old boy killed in tornado

By CNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWDERLY, Ky. (CNN/Gray News) - Family members in a Kentucky community are grieving the loss of a newborn boy who died in last weekend’s tornado.

Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in the storm when it hit Muhlenberg County.

“I don’t care that I’ve lost every single material item, but losing my son is something I never ever ever thought I’d be having to deal with,” Andrew said on Facebook.

Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak...
Andrew and Charity Oglesby lost their 5-month-old son Chase in last week's tornado outbreak that caused dozens of deaths in Kentucky.(Facebook/Andrew Oglesby via CNN Newsource)

Andrew was released from the hospital but will need his jaw wired shut for weeks.

His wife Charity is on a ventilator and recovering from spinal and facial surgeries.

The National Weather Service gave an EF4 preliminary damage rating for the long-track tornado that hit Muhlenberg County, and it had estimated peak winds of 190 mph.

The family said they are thankful for prayers and help.

An online fundraiser set up for the family has already exceeded its $100,000 goal.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Christina Hernandez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Latest News

Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group released by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, One Accord Fellowship Church will host its third annual Christmas in...
One Accord Fellowship Church to host annual Christmas in the City Concert
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ex-Epstein worker tells jury she ‘looked up’ to Maxwell
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as unusual Midwest storm brings hurricane-force winds