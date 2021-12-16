Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Firefighter given more donations for tornado victims than he can carry now has a semi

Firefighter given more donations for tornado victims than he can carry, now he’s been given a...
Firefighter given more donations for tornado victims than he can carry, now he’s been given a semi(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A retired firefighter who asked for donations to tornado victims in the Midwest saw such an overwhelming response from South Plains citizens, it was almost too much to carry. But the community stepped up once again.

KCBD spoke to Gary Vaughn on Monday, who teamed up with Lubbock Fire Rescue to place boxes at every fire station in town, hoping for donations to carry and provide assistance for tornado victims in Kentucky.

“I had hoped to load a trailer and transport donations myself, but in a matter of a few days, we received more items that could fit,”  said Vaughn.

Now, Carpet Tech has donated a semi-truck to help carry what has become more than three trailer loads of gently-used clothing, coats, shoes, and toiletries.

When donations from the Lubbock community far exceeded expectations, Carpet Tech owners Chet & Melinda Pharies answered the call.

“We’re just happy to be able to participate,” said Melinda. “It’s just amazing to see the generosity of the Lubbock community once again at work. It seems that whenever there is a need, our community steps up in force.”

Volunteers will join Vaughn to load the semi trailers on Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m., at the Lubbock Fire & Rescue Training Grounds at Ursaline and MLK.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Christina Hernandez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Latest News

Veteran to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (VBSN) graduate Devin Del Rio decided to propose to...
TTUHSC graduate surprises classmate with marriage proposal during commencement
Veteran to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (VBSN) graduate Devin Del Rio decided to propose to...
TTUHSC School of Nursing surprise engagement at graduation
Tracy Andrus Foundation receives Texas Emergency Mortgage Program award in the amount of...
Tracy Andrus Foundation Receives Funding for Mortgage Relief
Both people were able to escape serious injury after their pickup rolled into a pond in...
Brownfield police rescue family, pet after pickup submerged in pond