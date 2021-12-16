Firefighter given more donations for tornado victims than he can carry now has a semi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A retired firefighter who asked for donations to tornado victims in the Midwest saw such an overwhelming response from South Plains citizens, it was almost too much to carry. But the community stepped up once again.

KCBD spoke to Gary Vaughn on Monday, who teamed up with Lubbock Fire Rescue to place boxes at every fire station in town, hoping for donations to carry and provide assistance for tornado victims in Kentucky.

“I had hoped to load a trailer and transport donations myself, but in a matter of a few days, we received more items that could fit,” said Vaughn.

Now, Carpet Tech has donated a semi-truck to help carry what has become more than three trailer loads of gently-used clothing, coats, shoes, and toiletries.

When donations from the Lubbock community far exceeded expectations, Carpet Tech owners Chet & Melinda Pharies answered the call.

“We’re just happy to be able to participate,” said Melinda. “It’s just amazing to see the generosity of the Lubbock community once again at work. It seems that whenever there is a need, our community steps up in force.”

Volunteers will join Vaughn to load the semi trailers on Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m., at the Lubbock Fire & Rescue Training Grounds at Ursaline and MLK.

