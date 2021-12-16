Holiday Toy Giveaway on Walter Griffin Street

Local Listings
Plainview Ahead presents Christmas on Walter Griffin Street
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This Saturday, December 18th, Plainview Ahead will be hosting a city-wide toy giveaway for boys and girls under 18 years of age.

The event will occur at the Austin Heights Community Center (1811 Walter Griffin St.) between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.

Everyone is welcome to attend the community event.

For more information, you may call (806) 620-5794.

