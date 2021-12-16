Local Listings
John Gatica running for Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Former educator John Gatica has been announced as a candidate for Lubbock County Commissioner,...
Former educator John Gatica has been announced as a candidate for Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 2.(Lubbock County Democratic Party/Twitter)
By Brad Burt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former educator John Gatica has been announced as a candidate for Lubbock County Commissioner, Precinct 2.

The Lubbock County Democratic Party announced on Twitter on Wednesday, Gatica will be the Democratic nominee running against Jason Corley, who filed with the Lubbock County Republican Party earlier this year.

Corley, the current Lubbock County commissioner for Precinct 2, was first elected in 2019. No other candidates for the Republican primary in this position were announced, as of the filing deadline on December 13.

Gatica, who ran for Slaton mayor earlier this year, previously served as a city councilman in Plainview. Gatica is the founder of LEAD (Let Education Achieve Dreams), a College, Career, and Life Skills readiness system dedicated to serving students in rural communities.

