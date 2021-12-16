KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bowser

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bowser, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull.

Staff says he is super sweet and energetic. He loves people and loves to play. He gets along well with other dogs and is eager to be trained. Bowser is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Bowser a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

