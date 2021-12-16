Lubbock City Council, Electric Utility Board to consider deregulation of electric utilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Both the Lubbock City Council and Electric Utility Board were briefed mid-December on the future of electric service in the Hub City. That could include retail choice if the Council and EUB vote to move the municipally owned utility into the competitive market, which comes with being on the ERCOT grid.

“Before we get to that point, we are beginning a process of public talks about what this would actually mean for electric customers here in Lubbock,” Lubbock Power & Light Spokesperson Matt Rose said. “While we’ve heard many, many times over the past few years that customers would like to see a return to a competitive environment, where they can choose their providers, they also have to understand that in order to do so we are going to fundamentally change the way that Lubbock citizens are going to receive their electricity. We’re going to be taking an electric utility that has been in existence for 100 years and we are going to deregulate that and change the way that we do business.”

Rose tells KCBD that the governing bodies have only expressed their intent to move to the retail competitive market. A vote to opt-in is required by law for municipal utilities.

“If Lubbock were to make this decision, we would be the first city to voluntarily deregulate and opt into that competitive market,” Rose said. “It comes with a lot of challenges. So, we have to make sure that those challenges are not insurmountable. We also have to make sure that at the end of the day, that this is truly beneficial to the customer, because that’s what’s most important is that this is something that benefits the city at large. That decision has not been made yet.”

Rose expects the decision to come in the next four to five months, allowing electric providers time to prepare for business in Lubbock and for customers to be educated on the choice process. The rest of LP&L’s customers will also be moved to the ERCOT grid, which is about 30 percent of customers who still remain in the Southwest Power Pool.

“With that choice comes responsibility,” Rose said. “That responsibility lies on the customer. They will then have to go pick their own provider. They will have to choose amongst somewhere around 150 different plans. They’ll have to choose the one that’s best for them and while that can be very beneficial to somebody that wants to really tailor their power portfolio to their own personal needs, it also means maneuvering through some pretty complicated contracts. One of the responsibilities that will fall to us at the city, at LP&L will be, should we move this direction, really getting out there and communicating to customers what this means and what they’re required to do. When we get to that point in time, in say 2023, customers will know exactly what’s expected of them.”

Either way, Rose said LP&L will still exist.

“If we go this direction, one of the options that’s been talked about is that we would, as LPL, that we would deregulate and so we would still run our power plants,” Rose said. “We would still control the grid here in Lubbock. The linemen that are right now working in your back alley to get power on when the lights are out, they’re going to be doing that going forward, We’re still going to manage all the power that is delivered to your home. The difference is that you as a customer get to decide where you receive your bill from.”

LP&L could also possibly be the default provider if a customer does not make a selection in the market, however that decision hasn’t been made.

“One thing that we want customers to really understand is that while we are now fully engaging in these discussions, and we are beginning the path towards making this big decision, nothing has happened right now, and nothing is required of you right now,” Rose said.

