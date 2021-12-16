Lubbock-Cooper Senior donates hundreds of toys to CASA

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper senior Maximus Coolbaugh is using one of his hobbies to help hundreds of kids this Christmas.

Coolbaugh is a gamer and whether it’s toys, gift cards or even gaming systems, the arcade prizes have been rolling in.

“Just playing the games and winning tickets to where we could buy the prizes from the prize counters,” Coolbaugh said. “A lot of it is from claw machines that you find at the arcades. Full of stuffed animals and other little toys, we just got good at them to where we could get them consistently.”

Now those same prizes are rolling out.

“When we thought about it for a while, we were like, ‘we could be giving a lot of this away,’” Coolbaugh said.

That’s exactly what he’s doing. More than 300 toys, donated to CASA of the South Plains, on their way to foster kids across the region.

Coolbaugh says the donation is a way to uphold a tradition started by his late mother and older brother.

“My mom was a very generous person. She was always giving out gifts. She loved the Christmas time,” Coolbaugh said. “I wanted to carry on her tradition of giving out these toys, and mainly I wanted to follow in my brother’s footsteps because he did this once two years ago.”

Maximus’ older brother Gus made a similar donation to CASA in 2019.

Now, a friendly long-time competition between brothers is spreading joy for another holiday season.

“I’m always trying to one-up him if I can,” Coolbaugh said. “This is definitely a big step above him, but he’s still got me in the long run.”

There’s no way of knowing whose tree the gifts will end up under, but Coolbaugh says that doesn’t matter as long as they make someone feel the same way he did as a kid on Christmas.

“I just remember as a kid getting toys and it made me feel so great,” Coolbaugh said. “I don’t care who they go to, but as long as it makes someone feel better, some child have a better Christmas. I feel like that’s what my reward is. Knowing it’s going to a noble cause, and the people who aren’t as fortunate.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.