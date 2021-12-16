Lubbock Police searching for wanted murder suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are still searching for 20-year-old Bryan Garcia, who is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz.

On Nov. 12, officers were called to the area of North University and Loyola St., north of the State Supported Living Center, for a report of shots fired.

While on the way to the scene, additional calls were made to police for shots fired along North University Ave. and a vehicle stopped at North University and Regis St. possibly related to the shots fired.

When officers found the vehicle, they found Saiz with a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

The police report shows the passenger who was in the vehicle with Saiz was trying to remove him from the driver’s seat. The report said Saiz had a serious injury to his head or neck. The report also shows there was an unknown “amount of rounds” at the vehicle Saiz was driving. The suspect quickly left the scene in an unknown direction and was not found or located at the time.

The investigation led police to issue an arrest warrant for Garcia. Four days after Saiz was killed, police released information about Garcia and he has still not been located.

Anyone with information related to the location of Garcia is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

