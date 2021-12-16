Muleshoe church continues Advent celebration after fire thanks to community support

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Sunday morning, worshippers at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Muleshoe thought the strong smell of smoke was incense until they evacuated and saw flames on the roof.

Despite the fire, Advent celebrations continued that day thanks to the generosity of the community.

During Sunday mass, the priest noticed clouds of smoke and calmly evacuated a church of nearly two hundred people. Outside, they saw their place of worship in flames.

“There’s people crying, there’s people praying the rosary. There’s people on their knees praying, you know, what was supposed to be, you know, an event of gathering everyone,” Cabrera said.

Firefighters arrived showing respect to the building as they put out the fire.

“We did see that some of the firefighters before breaking that glass, they knelt. So we know that that respect was there, or they’re trying to show that they weren’t doing out of malice, like we’re just gonna break to get in. They showed respect before doing that, and that meant a lot,” Cabrera said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Without skipping a beat, advent celebrations continued. The after-mass meal did not go to waste because a parishioner offered his restaurant, “Leal’s,” for the congregation to eat.

And First Baptist Church opened their doors, so Catholics could celebrate evening mass.

“It could have been easier to cancel everything. And, you know, that’s it. But the unity of everybody coming together, the love the support, and not only just from our parishioners, but also from the community,” Cabrera said.

If you would like to contribute to the repairs, you can donate at any Happy State bank with the account “Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Restoration fund” or donate through the Lubbock Diocese website.

Choose the following to options on the Lubbock Diocese website.

Fund: Parish Donation

Subfund Muleshoe, Immaculate Conception, 410

Please note: ICC Fire Fund

Add the amount and send.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.