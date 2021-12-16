One Accord Fellowship Church to host annual Christmas in the City Concert

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, One Accord Fellowship Church gives the gift of the Christmas spirit to the Lubbock community by hosting the third annual Christmas in the City Concert. This event will showcase Maestro Cho, along with members of the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, accompanied by vocalists Sheena Fadeyi-Flores and Geoffrey Andrews.

“After the event, attendees will leave filled with the spirit of Christmas and will enjoy the season so much more,” said Sam Medina, Pastor at One Accord Fellowship Church.

Christmas in the City will feature two performances at 4:30 and 6 p.m at One Accord Fellowship Church located at 6002 Avenue U. Tickets are free to the public and can be picked up in advance at One Accord Fellowship Church, Lubbock Area Baptists Association located at 4207 34th Street, or Visit Lubbock located on the sixth floor of McDougal Companies Plaza at 1500 Broadway.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.