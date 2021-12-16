Tracy Andrus Foundation Receives Funding for Mortgage Relief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs approved a Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program award to the Tracy Andrus Foundation for $500,000.00.

The funds will provide mortgage assistance for Brewster, Culberson, Fannin, Grayson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock, and Presidio residents.

Residents of Harrison county may apply through this link.

We are elated to partner with the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program to assist citizens that have been affected by Covid-19, as well those who are unemployed or underemployed,” said Executive Director Tracy Andrus.

This award will be funded through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV). This program is designed to help Texans respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

For more information, you may visit the Tracy Andrus Foundation by clicking here or calling (903) 471-8674.

