Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Tracy Andrus Foundation Receives Funding for Mortgage Relief

Tracy Andrus Foundation receives Texas Emergency Mortgage Program award in the amount of...
Tracy Andrus Foundation receives Texas Emergency Mortgage Program award in the amount of $500,000.00(WRDW)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs approved a Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program award to the Tracy Andrus Foundation for $500,000.00.

The funds will provide mortgage assistance for Brewster, Culberson, Fannin, Grayson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Lubbock, and Presidio residents.

Residents of Harrison county may apply through this link.

We are elated to partner with the Texas Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program to assist citizens that have been affected by Covid-19, as well those who are unemployed or underemployed,” said Executive Director Tracy Andrus.

This award will be funded through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV). This program is designed to help Texans respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

For more information, you may visit the Tracy Andrus Foundation by clicking here or calling (903) 471-8674.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Christina Hernandez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Latest News

UMC donates food bags to Brown Elementary (Source: KCBD)
UMC delivers 100+ food bags to children in need
City Bank announces 30 recipients of Community Rewards program
City Bank announces 30 recipients of Community Rewards program
Plainview Ahead presents Christmas on Walter Griffin Street
Holiday Toy Giveaway on Walter Griffin Street
Students, staff, community members come together and raise $21,000 for 3rd Grade Teacher Tami...
Students, community raise $21,000 for beloved teacher needing new wheelchair