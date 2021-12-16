Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

UMC delivers 100+ food bags to children in need

UMC donates food bags to Brown Elementary (Source: KCBD)
UMC donates food bags to Brown Elementary (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC in collaboration with UMC EMS, delivered 120 bags of food to Brown Elementary School, this morning at 11:00 A.M.

For the past 12 years, UMC employees have donated money or items for the food bags. Each bag contains peanut butter, jelly, a box of Capri-Sun juices, Vienna sausages, Christmas treats, breakfast cereal, snack items, fruit cups, chips, and other food items. Each bag approximately costs $35 and will feed a child for the weeks of Winter Break.

Almost 97% of the students at Brown Elementary live in poverty, many of these students face plenty of challenges, including food insecurity.

“UMC is committed to our promise: Our Passion is You, and that extends well beyond patient care,” said Kristi Ward, UMC Senior Associate General Counsel and Public Information Act Officer, who coordinates UMC’s Partners in Education program efforts. “We’re a part of this community. It’s important for us to be able to reach out and help those in this community, and this is a way for our employees to give back and be a part of that.”

This year, UMC employees donated plush animals as well as hats and gloves to be included in the food bags.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. In addition to the food bags provided semi-annually, UMC donates school supplies and hosts a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

98th and Savannah Ave.
Lubbock police identify rider injured in Tuesday night motorcycle crash
Pera Aguilar was charged for driving under the influence and for driving with a suspended...
Mother accused of leaving young children home alone while drinking at a bar
Christina Hernandez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop...
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter after deadly October pedestrian crash
LUBBOCK POLICE
REPORT RELEASED: Teenager assaulted in supermarket parking lot, LPD says no arrests made yet
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steve Reinhart sentencing dates rescheduled
RDAG: Shane Smith, Steven Reinhart sentencing date rescheduled

Latest News

City Bank announces 30 recipients of Community Rewards program
City Bank announces 30 recipients of Community Rewards program
Plainview Ahead presents Christmas on Walter Griffin Street
Holiday Toy Giveaway on Walter Griffin Street
Students, staff, community members come together and raise $21,000 for 3rd Grade Teacher Tami...
Students, community raise $21,000 for beloved teacher needing new wheelchair
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, One Accord Fellowship Church will host its third annual Christmas in...
One Accord Fellowship Church to host annual Christmas in the City Concert