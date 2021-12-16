UMC delivers 100+ food bags to children in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UMC in collaboration with UMC EMS, delivered 120 bags of food to Brown Elementary School, this morning at 11:00 A.M.

For the past 12 years, UMC employees have donated money or items for the food bags. Each bag contains peanut butter, jelly, a box of Capri-Sun juices, Vienna sausages, Christmas treats, breakfast cereal, snack items, fruit cups, chips, and other food items. Each bag approximately costs $35 and will feed a child for the weeks of Winter Break.

Almost 97% of the students at Brown Elementary live in poverty, many of these students face plenty of challenges, including food insecurity.

“UMC is committed to our promise: Our Passion is You, and that extends well beyond patient care,” said Kristi Ward, UMC Senior Associate General Counsel and Public Information Act Officer, who coordinates UMC’s Partners in Education program efforts. “We’re a part of this community. It’s important for us to be able to reach out and help those in this community, and this is a way for our employees to give back and be a part of that.”

This year, UMC employees donated plush animals as well as hats and gloves to be included in the food bags.

UMC has sponsored Brown Elementary, through the Partners in Education program, since 2008. In addition to the food bags provided semi-annually, UMC donates school supplies and hosts a staff appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary staff each year.

