Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Carpet Tech Donates Semi to Transport Donations To Tornado Victims

Gary Vaughn
Gary Vaughn
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Carpet Tech has donated a semi-truck to transport local donations to tornado victims in Kentucky. Owners Chet & Melinda Pharies answered the call for help transporting the more than three trailer loads of gently-used clothing, coats, shoes, and toiletries across the country to those in need.

“We’re just happy to be able to participate,” said Melinda. “It’s just amazing to see the generosity of the Lubbock community once again at work. It seems that whenever there is a need, our community steps up in force.”

Earlier this week Gary Vaughn, a retired firefighter, initiated the effort with Lubbock Fire Rescue to collect items for Midwest tornado victims. Local efforts to collect items for tornado victims have exceeded expectations and space. That’s when Vaughn realized he needed a semi to transport the abundance to Kentucky and called Carpet Tech.

“I had hoped to load a trailer and transport donations myself, but in a matter of a few days, we received more items that could fit,”  said Vaughn. “That’s when I started asking around about a semi, and immediately Carpet Tech stepped up.”

“Carpet Tech is so privileged to be able to bring some West Texas heart and hospitality to those who have suffered a devastating loss,” said Melinda.

Vaughn and his volunteers are loading the Carpet Tech semi-trailers tomorrow, Friday, 12/17 starting at 8:30 am at the Lubbock Fire & Rescue Training Grounds at Ursaline and MLK.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in North Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in North Lubbock shooting
20-year-old Bryan Garcia is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz
Lubbock Police searching for wanted murder suspect
Rollover near 58th Street on the I-27 access road.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock on I-27 access road
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a...
Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court

Latest News

DPS Encourages Safe Driving for the Holidays
Drive Safe for the Holidays
The City of Plainview Fire Department brought in a new fire engine with a 200-year-old...
Plainview Fire Department welcomes new fire engine with 200-year-old tradition
Tracy Andrus Foundation receives Texas Emergency Mortgage Program award in the amount of...
Tracy Andrus Foundation Receives Funding for Mortgage Relief
UMC donates food bags to Brown Elementary (Source: KCBD)
UMC delivers 100+ food bags to children in need