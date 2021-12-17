Local Listings
Colder weather in store this weekend

By Matt Ernst
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather is a bit quieter around the region, after the 60mph gusts here and 80-90mph gusts in the Panhandle yesterday. It’s also a little bit cooler, with 50s and 60s here on the South Plains. It’s still pretty mild and humid ahead of the front, in Central and South Texas this afternoon. The powerful system the drove yesterday’s wind, as well as severe storms and snow farther north, is now lifting into eastern Canada.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and more humidity, possibly some fog or drizzle in the morning. Low near 39.

TOMORROW: Clouds early, possibly with some fog or drizzle. Some sun should return by the afternoon. High near 68, wind SW 10-15mph.

CODER WEEKEND: A front will move through tomorrow night, leading to both Saturday and Sunday topping out in the 40s. There will be more clouds through the weekend. There could even be a few sprinkles Sunday, but at this point the better chance for showers is farther south, in the Permian Basin.

NEXT WEEK: Cool to begin, but looks like by the second half of the week it’ll be back up around 70 leading into Christmas.

