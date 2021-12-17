Local Listings
Covenant volunteers helping caregivers, wrapping more than 1,000 gifts

By Andrew Wood
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - To go with frantic holiday shopping, one of the time-consuming parts has always been gift wrapping. That’s why volunteers with the Covenant Foundation donated their time Friday, to wrap presents for caregivers and make it one less stress factor to worry about.

“This has been a tough two years on all of us,” said Lauren Orta, who manages guest services for Covenant Health. “It’s been really a great change of pace for some of the caregivers who’ve taken time to come to wrap and just get to focus on the holidays for a little bit.”

While the volunteers were relieving stress for patients as well as caretakers, the process itself relieved some stress for them. While dozens were wrapping presents, which ranged from Narnia books, Nerf toys, and inspirational signs, classic tunes such as “Feliz Navidad,” “Last Christmas,” and “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” could be heard throughout the Knipling Center.

“We have wrapped over a thousand gifts so far, we’ve wrapped things from clothes to blankets, to even a golf bag and a shovel,” Orta said.

Even for those who find the wrapping process to be a challenge, employees of Covenant Health are welcoming donations of wrapping paper, bows, and ribbons, among other supplies. Donations can be made until New Years’ Eve, and are accepted at the front lobby of Covenant Hospital near 21st St. and Knoxville Ave.

“If you aren’t an expert wrapper, one way you can help is by helping us gather up wrapping supplies for next year. This is something we want to continue doing for our caregivers and patients in the future. You can drop them off at Covenant, and we will use them to be able to do this service in the future.”

