COVID-19: Lubbock reports seven additional deaths, 209 new cases since Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock COVID-19 Dashboard is currently reporting seven additional deaths and 209 new cases over the weekend.

On Monday, 48 new cases and three additional deaths were reported, with 83 new cases reported on Sunday and 78 new cases reported for Saturday.

A total of 70,082 cases have been reported by the City of Lubbock, with 939 total deaths since Pandemic reporting began.

The State has reported as of Sunday, 159 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Lubbock’s 22-county Trauma Service Area B (TSA), occupying 11.46 percent of total hospital capacity. The State reported 37 adult COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, and four pediatric COVID-19 patients hospitalized for the area.

The Lubbock Health Department reported 98 hospitalized for Lubbock County on Monday, down eight from last week’s report. 28 patients were reported in ICU beds. Of those hospitalized, 16 are vaccinated.

A total of 139,726 Lubbock County residents have been vaccinated, up 522 from last Monday’s report.

Monday, 12/20/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 48

- Total Hospitalized: 98

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 16

-----------

lunes, 12/20/2021, a partir de las 4:00 p.m:

- Casos Nuevos: 48

- Total Hospitalizados: 98

- Vacunados Hospitalizados: 16https://t.co/5HfNHrnHon pic.twitter.com/baiet52OfR — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) December 20, 2021

The state also reported 55.10% of Lubbock County’s population over five years old have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 16,305,000 people fully vaccinated in Texas.

According to a tweet from the City of Lubbock on November 15, the city and the State of Texas are making changes to public health surveillance data systems, “to close out the 2020 & 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements.”

The City says this update will mean changes to the data reported on the City’s COVID-19 dashboard. As of Monday, current active cases and total recoveries were not included in data on the dashboard.

The City issued the following release on November 17 relating to COVID-19 data changes, saying updated numbers will only be posted to social platforms weekly on Mondays, but they say the City’s COVID-19 dashboard will continue to be updated daily.

Read the City’s statement below:

Over the next few weeks the state of Texas and the City of Lubbock will make changes to public health surveillance data systems. This is to close out 2020 and 2021 COVID-19 case counts, as well as align the system to meet federal reporting requirements. This update will result in changes to data reported on the COVID dashboard.

After today, the City of Lubbock will post COVID numbers to our social platforms on Mondays only. The dashboard will still be updated daily. Our reporting schedule is subject to change if there is a significant shift in our COVID case count.

If you need specific data or have questions please email publichealth@mylubbock.us.

Monday, 11/15/2021 as of 4:00 p.m.

- New Cases: 114

- Total Hospitalized: 61

- Fully Vaccinated Hospitalized: 12https://t.co/5HfNHrnHon pic.twitter.com/oPMEU2XJgT — City of Lubbock (@cityoflubbock) November 15, 2021

According to the City of Lubbock, the following vaccines are available:

Moderna - Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for the Moderna vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933 and walking in will be accepted.

Johnson & Johnson - Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Appointments for single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Pfizer - Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Information | CDC

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for children between 12 and 17 years of age or older.

Appointments for the Pfizer vaccine can also be made by contacting the health department at 806-775-2933.

Free COVID-19 testing is available at the Health Department, 806 18th Street, operating 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Testing is also available at Clapp Park, 4500 Avenue U, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For further questions, please call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

