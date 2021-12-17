Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

CDC warns of major COVID spike

The CDC is warning of a major spike in COVID cases and deaths by the end of the next week

The Delta variant is still driving cases, while the more infectious Omicron variant is beginning to spread

Read more here: COVID-19 fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again

LCU, SPC sign credit-swap agreement

Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College signed a credit swap agreement

The move allows students to seamlessly transfer credits from one school to another, making it easier to get a bachelor’s degree at LCU

Details here: Lubbock Christian University and South Plains College sign articulation agreement

Crews continue to contain wildfires in the Texas panhandle

Officials say the Parker Creek Fire is 95 percent contained and has burned more than 11,000 acres — now the largest blaze is the north 207 fire

The fire has burned an estimated more than 23,000 acres and is 65 percent contained

Follow the latest updates here: Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.