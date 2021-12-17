Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Gravestones damaged in Meadow cemetery, one arrested

Damage done to headstones at Meadow Cemetery
Damage done to headstones at Meadow Cemetery(Town Talk Media)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One driver is facing charges after several damaged gravestones and a removed bumper in the Meadow cemetery led to an arrest.

Town Talk Media reported early Friday several headstones in the Meadow cemetery were seriously damaged.

According to the Terry County Sheriff’s Office, a drunk driver drove through the cemetery late Sunday night, damaging gravestones and their vehicle.

The bumper from the vehicle fell off, leaving behind the license plate. From there, authorities were able to locate the driver.

They were arrested on unrelated charges, charges for the cemetery incident are still pending. The driver has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured in North Lubbock...
1 seriously injured in North Lubbock shooting
20-year-old Bryan Garcia is wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Paul Saiz
Lubbock Police searching for wanted murder suspect
Rollover near 58th Street on the I-27 access road.
Emergency crews responding to rollover in South Lubbock on I-27 access road
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a...
Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court

Latest News

DPS Encourages Safe Driving for the Holidays
Drive Safe for the Holidays
LPD: one seriously injured after central Lubbock shooting
LPD: one seriously injured after central Lubbock shooting
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
James White running for Agriculture Commissioner
James White running for Agriculture Commissioner