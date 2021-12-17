Gravestones damaged in Meadow cemetery, one arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One driver is facing charges after several damaged gravestones and a removed bumper in the Meadow cemetery led to an arrest.

Town Talk Media reported early Friday several headstones in the Meadow cemetery were seriously damaged.

According to the Terry County Sheriff’s Office, a drunk driver drove through the cemetery late Sunday night, damaging gravestones and their vehicle.

The bumper from the vehicle fell off, leaving behind the license plate. From there, authorities were able to locate the driver.

They were arrested on unrelated charges, charges for the cemetery incident are still pending. The driver has not been released at this time.

