It’s beginning to feel more like Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weekend will feel more like Christmas than last few weeks with lows in the 20s and highs only in the 40s.

A strong cold front will sweep across the South Plains overnight and return some chilly weather for weekend shoppers. As that front moves in tonight there is a slight chance for some showers in the east and southeast region and maybe a rumble or two of thunder.

Otherwise, clouds will decrease on Saturday and so will the temperatures. Instead of 60s and 70s it will be a day of mostly 40s and low 50s for all of the area.

Sunday morning could be the coldest of this winter season with lows in the low to mid 20s in Lubbock.

Sunday afternoon will continue to be cold with a high only around the 50 degree mark.

The week heading into Christmas will be mild again with highs in the 60s, some clouds and gusty winds toward Christmas weekend.

Please remember to pick-up a gift to help our Christmas for Kids toy campaign this weekend. We work with CPS to provide gifts for kids in their care.

A new toy/gift, any value with ages of birth through 18 will be appreciated.

Please drop it at any Lubbock Comet cleaners and you’ll receive a $1 Comet buck to be spent on any service that they offer.

