James White running for Agriculture Commissioner
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It seems the Hub City has become a recent spot for campaign stops this week for those running for statewide office, like Beto O’Rourke. An East Texas man running for Texas Agriculture Commissioner also made a stop in Lubbock Thursday.

James White is a Republican running to unseat Sid Miller. Miller has served as the ag commissioner since January 2015. White says he’s running to take over as a conservative commissioner with goals to protect the dairy, ranching and cotton industries.

In an address to the Lubbock-Area Republican Women’s Club, he said this area deserves attention.

“We should be protecting our agriculture industry from leftist, radical views that want to destroy our oil and gas industry and that would want to hurt our animal production industry, as well,” he said.

A third Republican, Carey Counsil, is running for the GOP’s nomination. That will be on the March primary ballot. Election day is March 1, 2022.

