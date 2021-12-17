KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bobby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit who is super sweet and has lots of puppy energy.

Bobby gets along well with other dogs and is hoping for a family that likes to play. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Bobby a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

