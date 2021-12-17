Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bobby

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Bobby, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old pit who is super sweet and has lots of puppy energy.

Bobby gets along well with other dogs and is hoping for a family that likes to play. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. If you want to give Bobby a home for the holidays, his adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Bowser.

