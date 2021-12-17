Local Listings
LPD: one seriously injured after central Lubbock shooting
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a call in central Lubbock Friday afternoon, where one person has been reported with serious injuries.

Police were called to 24th Street and Avenue M, just after 3 p.m. One person, a male, was reported with serious injuries. He has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more information as it becomes available.

