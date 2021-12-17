LPD: one seriously injured after central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have responded to a call in central Lubbock Friday afternoon, where one person has been reported with serious injuries.

Police were called to 24th Street and Avenue M, just after 3 p.m. One person, a male, was reported with serious injuries. He has not yet been identified.

