Plainview Fire Department welcomes new fire engine with 200-year-old tradition

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview Fire Department brought in a new fire engine with a 200-year-old tradition called a Push-In Ceremony on Thursday.

The tradition dates back to the 1800s, when fire stations used horses before returning their fire equipment to the station. Firefighters would disconnect the horses from the carriage and push the fire equipment back into the bays.

Continuing this tradition, the new fire engine was pushed into its bay. This event will be the first for the fire department in at least 35 years, after it was brought back by Fire Chief Bobby Gipson.

“I am happy to begin this tradition here at the City of Plainview Fire and EMS Department,” Chief Gipson said.

