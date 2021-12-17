Local Listings
Rollover on southeast Highway 84 shutting down traffic, one person trapped(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on southeast Highway 84 that is currently blocking traffic in the westbound lanes.

Injuries have not yet been confirmed by authorities, but traffic moving west on the highway is completely shut down.

According to a KCBD Photojournalist on scene, EMS, Buffalo Springs Fire, DPS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are responding. Emergency crews were working to assist one person still trapped in the vehicle, as of 5:50 p.m.

This is a developing situation.

