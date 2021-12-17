Texas Board temporarily suspends Lubbock RCP facing charges over fentanyl theft

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Medical Board disciplinary panel has temporarily suspended the permit of a Lubbock Respiratory Care Practitioner arrested and charged in connection to an incident involving the theft of fentanyl.

According to information from the Texas Medical Board, on December 16, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Respiratory Care temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas respiratory care practitioner permit of Robert Lee Lopez, Jr., “determining his continuation in the practice of respiratory care poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”

The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel states they found Lopez was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Lubbock County Jail following an incident involving the theft of fentanyl.

According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Lopez was arrested on November 18. Lopez has since bonded out of jail.

Authorities say a temporary suspension hearing will be held “as soon as practicable,” with 10 days’ notice to Lopez, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Lopez.

The Board states Lopez’ temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

