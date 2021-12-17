Warm and cloudy today, much cooler for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The warm and cloudy start to today will be the picture for all of Friday.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Highs today will climb into the mid 60s to lower 70s across the South Plains ahead of a cold front. Winds will be on the calmer side for West Texas standards, coming from the southwest around 5-10 mph. Winds will eventually turn from the northeast overnight once the front pushes through. The cloud layer sitting over us will remain in place for most of the day so expect minimal sunshine besides some breaks here and there.

There does remain a slim chance for a shower or two this afternoon, mainly for areas off of the caprock to the southeast of Lubbock. Any rain that does fall will be light and spotty, but most of the area will stay dry.

Overnight tonight, partly cloudy and cool. A low of 34 degrees. Winds will pick up speed between 10-15 mph.

This weekend will be much cooler with highs below average thanks to the cold front filtering in colder air to the region. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s with overnight lows dipping into the 20s. A mix of sunshine and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, winds will be less breezy on Sunday.

2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.