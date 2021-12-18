Local Listings
4-year-old killed in Friday night shooting in east Lubbock

LUBBOCK POLICE
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday night shooting in east Lubbock that left a four year-old dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 700 block of East Ursuline Street on Friday, December 17, at 8:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers were informed the victim, 4 year-old Cornelius Carrington, was transported to University Medical Center via private vehicle, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the shots occurred during a drive-by shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Line at 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.

