Another rollover on southeast Highway 84, west of Slaton, westbound traffic diverted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pickup and trailer rollover is affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 84, southeast of Lubbock.

Emergency crews are responding, no injuries have yet been reported.

Another rollover involving an SUV was reported in the same lanes of the highway, westbound out of Slaton, near All American. Crews worked to assist one person trapped in the vehicle, no injuries have been reported yet from this crash, but traffic is completely shut down.

This is a developing story, please avoid the area at this time.

