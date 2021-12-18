Feeling like winter this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold and breezy for your Saturday thanks to a cold front that pushed through overnight.

Weekend forecast (KCBD)

Highs today will be around 20 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs ranging from the lower 40s to lower 50s. We will remain dry through the day with a mix of sunshine and clouds and winds will be chilly with a steady breeze from the NE around 15-20 mph. Wind chills values will remain in the 20s/30s for much of the day.

Today's forecast (KCBD)

A very cold night ahead of us as temperatures dip down into the teens and 20s for the South Plains. A low of 23 degrees for Lubbock. Skies will begin to clear and winds will die down overnight.

Sunday will be a bit warmer and calmer winds will help it feel a bit better as well. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower-mid 50s, with a high of 50 degrees for Lubbock.

Much warmer heading into the workweek. 60s in the forecast by Monday, 70s returning by Wednesday. At this point it looks like Christmas day will be very warm and dry, likely seeing highs in the 70s. No white Christmas for us this year!

