Mother remembers Reese Hamsmith, 1 year after her tragic death

By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today marks one year since a Lubbock family lost a toddler to a freak accident that turned out to much more common than anyone imagined.

Reese Hamsmith was hospitalized for six weeks after swallowing a button battery last year. She died seven days before Christmas.

The tragic loss sent Reese’s mom, Trista, to Washington, on a mission to protect other kids from these kinds of accidents.

With the help of Congressman Jodey Arrington and many others, a bill was introduced as Reese’s Law, that would require button batteries to be secure, with child proof packaging and stronger warning labels.

In a statement today, Trista makes this plea to parents everywhere:

“I need you to let your representatives and senators know you support Reese’s Law. Please help me pass Reese’s Law so no famly has to celebrate their child’s life at only 18 months.”

